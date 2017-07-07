Equinix CEO: How my data center REIT serves clients like Burger King   

In the 18 years since Equinix was founded, the company has spent $17 billion in capital on building out its business and capacity to help companies set up their server infrastructure, store their data, and connect with partners, cloud providers and networks, the CEO said.

Now, Equinix enables clients to work with major cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Alphabet, Oracle and Microsoft as well as big telecommunications companies to run their businesses without having to purchase data centers of their own.

"Our game is to continue to build more scale and reach to enable the cloud providers, the networks and any enterprise that doesn't want to be in the data center business to move certain workloads, application workloads, to these co-location centers and run their business as cost-effectively and efficiently as they possibly can," Smith said.

Meanwhile, Equinix has also been instrumental in developing the Internet of Things, or the widespread connection of everyday objects to the internet.

"We're ... in the early stages, I should say, of a huge paradigm shift to cloud computing," Smith told Cramer. "We all live in a mobile, cloud-enabled world that has these evolving IoT, Internet of Things, edge points. And these edge control points now are sensors, cameras, cars, buildings, our computers, and all of these things are being connected to the cloud, connected to the internet."

The operation is quite a whopper, according to Smith. And while Equinix does a lot of what its competitors do, the CEO said, "we just do it on a grander scale, wider and deeper than any of our competitors do today."

