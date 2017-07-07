European markets seen lower; Trump-Putin meeting eyed; oil below $45

European bourses are set to open lower Friday morning as investors look out for fresh economic data, a G-20 meeting in Hamburg and continue to mull the possible end of monetary stimulus from central banks.

The FTSE 100 is seen lower by 14 points at 7,319; the DAX in Germany is set to open lower by 25 points at 12,347 and the CAC 40 in France is expected to start lower by 11 points at 5,139.

U.S. President Donald Trump is to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time at a G-20 meeting in Germany. Their first encounter happens only hours after Trump said that Russia had interfered in the 2016 election and blamed the country for a "destabilizing behavior".

European Central Bank Executive Board Member Benoit Coeure said Friday in a newspaper that the recovery had finally arrived in the euro zone. However, he added that it would be unwise for the central bank to let its guard down, because the current recovery is mainly a cyclical one.

In terms of data, the U.K. will see the release of the Halifax house price index at 08.30 a.m. London time and manufacturing and industrial production data at 09.30 a.m. London time. In the U.S., there will be new nonfarm payrolls figures later in the session – a key influencer for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

In the corporate world, Carrefour reported a stronger performance for the second quarter of the year on Thursday and kept its 2017 sales growth outlook. Also, Qatar Airways has cancelled orders of fours jets, creating a $1 billion headache for France's Airbus.

In commodity markets, oil prices dropped after data showed an increase in U.S. production. WTI fell 1.3 percent, trading at $44.90 a barrel and Brent fell 1.2 percent, being sold at $47.51.

