Facebook wants to add a mixed-use ‘village’ to its California headquarters

Facebook isn't about to let Apple have all the glory of the best place to work in Silicon Valley. On Friday Facebook unveiled renderings and details about its plan for the 56-acre Menlo Science & Technology Park it bought in 2015 -- and they're certainly notable.

Facebook envisions a pharmacy, a grocery store, and other retail sites across a swath of 125,000 square feet, John Tenanes, the company's vice president of global facilities and real estate, wrote in a blog post.

Facebook also aims to incorporate housing into the mix with 1,500 units, 15 percent of which will go for below-market rates. A hotel was previously under consideration but is not mentioned in today's blog post.