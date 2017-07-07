    ×

    Facebook wants to add a mixed-use ‘village’ to its California headquarters

    • Facebook's mixed-use "village" plans call for a pharmacy, a grocery store and 1,500 housing units.
    • Facebook bought the 56-acre lot from Prologis in 2015.
    • Facebook's plans are surfacing after Amazon and Google have revealed elaborate real estate dreams for the future.
    A rendering for Facebook's "Willow Campus" development in Menlo Park, California.
    Facebook isn't about to let Apple have all the glory of the best place to work in Silicon Valley. On Friday Facebook unveiled renderings and details about its plan for the 56-acre Menlo Science & Technology Park it bought in 2015 -- and they're certainly notable.

    Facebook envisions a pharmacy, a grocery store, and other retail sites across a swath of 125,000 square feet, John Tenanes, the company's vice president of global facilities and real estate, wrote in a blog post.

    Facebook also aims to incorporate housing into the mix with 1,500 units, 15 percent of which will go for below-market rates. A hotel was previously under consideration but is not mentioned in today's blog post.

    A rendering for part of Facebook's "Willow Campus" development in Menlo Park, California.
    The new site is just down the street from the social media giant's current campus. The company will submit its new plans to the city of Menlo Park, California, later this month, and it figures the first phase of the project could be ready in early 2021.

    In recent years Amazon and Alphabet have both shown off fanciful campus ideas that could woo potential employees. Both companies have floated "bubble" concepts. More recently, Alphabet's Google has proposed housing as part of a new San Jose campus that could span 6 to 8 million square feet.

    "Willow Campus will be an opportunity to catalyze regional transit investment by providing planned density sufficient to support new east-west connections and a future transit center," he wrote. Additionally Facebook is investing in nearby Highway 101, Tenanes wrote.

