76 police injured as G-20 protesters march in Hamburg

Protesters have taken to the streets of Hamburg, Germany, for the second day of anti-capitalism demonstrations as world leaders prepare to meet for this weekend's 12th annual G-20 summit.

Tens of thousands of people marched across the port city Thursday to display their frustrations about societal inequalities in what they dubbed a "Welcome to Hell" rally.

Seventy-six police officers were injured when they clashed with protesters, three of whom were taken to hospital for treatment. Officers were seen using water cannons and pepper spray to deter masked protesters who hurled stones and damaged cars and businesses.

At least one protester is known to have been seriously hurt, though medics were also seen treating other injured demonstrators.

Security has been heightened further Friday as the leaders of the world's largest economies come together to discuss pressing international issues including trade, defense, and climate change.

For some, this will be their first meeting. President Donald Trump is to meet face-to-face with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time this afternoon in what will be a crucial meeting in determining the course of U.S.-Russian relations.

In his first major European address in Poland Thursday, Trump appeared to set the tone, criticizing Moscow for its "destabilizing actions" in Ukraine and its support for the "hostile regimes" of Syria and Iran.

Trump later met in Hamburg with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is hosting this year's summit.

Such protests are not unheard of during G-20 meetings, but they will sit particularly uncomfortably with the German leader and de facto head of the EU, who is seeking to present a united front during what are set to be particularly testing talks, in which some leaders are divided on major issues.

They are also potentially damaging to the Chancellor's domestic political career, as she is currently campaigning for her fourth term ahead of September's German elections.