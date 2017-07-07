"With a market that has moved about 20 percent higher since election night, the time has come to take some money off the table and say 'thanks' for the year."

Understand, the forward earnings for the S&P have factored roughly $15-$20 per share for repatriation and tax reform. If neither happens, it will leave the equity market way over what the street would consider 'fair value' or a sustainable multiple. It would leave corporate America in a holding period for capital expenditure increases. Listen to Randall Stephenson, AT&T CEO, who said AT&T would spend over $22 billion if there were meaningful tax reform.

Bottom line: If we don't get the tax reform and repatriation, which are desperately needed, stocks could be in big trouble for the remainder of the year.

There's an old saying from the floor of the exchange: "You can never go broke taking a profit.' Being a trader, it's one of the first lessens to learn. With a market that has moved about 20 percent higher since election night, the time has come to take some money off the table and say 'thanks' for the year.

Think of it this way, a 20 percent return on a portfolio is a great year and it happened in six months.

That's not to say that the market is no good. On the contrary, this could be the start of the biggest bull market we have seen in 30 years. The problem is that we have had too much, too soon. If our lawmakers don't step it up and start to pass some real pro-growth legislation then the market could be poised to pull back, erasing that 20 percent gain.

There are many factors which drive my caution now, like central bank tightening, geopolitics and disinflationary pressure for starters. Yes, I'm worried about North Korea and the lower prices of crude, but what bulls should worry about most is the lack of action this year out of DC. There's so much that needs to be done and time is running out.

Some, including Larry Kudlow, have called for Congress to stay in session rather than taking an August recess to work through the legislation. I couldn't agree more. If the Republican leadership doesn't deliver on a deal this year, we could witness the emergence of the 'stock market vigilantes.'

The longer we have a lack of legislative print around taxes and repatriation, the more concerned we should be. It seems that the necessary ideas to free up seed capital, repatriate offshore assets and reform a broken tax system might be delayed. If so, the time has come to monetize some of this year's huge gains or hedge out equity exposure.

2017 has this congress for another 60 days and counting. Without real pro-growth reform, the next 60 congressional work days will start sounding like the clicking of a roller coaster going up the hill. It could be a rough ride down, so make sure you're buckled up!

Commentary by Jack Bouroudjian, CEO of Index Futures Group LLC, a registered independent broker, and CIO of Index Capital Partners, a registered commodity-pool operator. He was also a three-term director of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and founder and advisor of UCX (Universal Compute Exchange). Follow him on Twitter @JackBouroudjian.

