How one millennial scored a 3-hour dinner with Warren Buffett—and what he learned

Warren Buffett is worth $75 billion but says he would be 'very happy' with way less Wednesday, 28 Jun 2017 | 11:00 AM ET | 01:04

Six weeks later, O'Shaughnessy met and recorded an episode with author and hedge-fund manager Ted Seides, who famously lost a 10-year bet with Buffett against the returns of the S&P 500. Connecting with Seides led to the once-in-a-lifetime dinner.

"Ted also happens to be friends with the best investor of all time — something I didn't know when I first met him," O'Shaughnessy writes. "Fast forward to this past week. Ted, Brent Beshore and I flew to Omaha to have dinner with Warren Buffett — street value of almost $3 million dollars, my dad reminded me."

He learned a few things from the experience. One was that "if I'd been angling to get a private dinner with him, it most likely would never have happened — because everyone hates that guy," writes O'Shaughnessy. "I think that because I am never angling for anything, the outcomes are far more interesting and improbable than if I was trying to achieve some specific goal."