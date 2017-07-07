How one millennial scored a 3-hour dinner with Warren Buffett—and what he learned

Every year, fans of Warren Buffett can bid to have lunch with him at Smith & Wollensky in Manhattan as part of an annual auction to benefit a charity that helps the homeless. In 2017, the winner offered nearly $2.7 million to dine with the famed investor.
But Patrick O'Shaughnessy, a New York City-based portfolio manager and author of the book "Millennial Money," didn't have to bid millions of dollars to get face-time with Buffett. O'Shaughnessy recently scored a three-hour dinner with the Oracle of Omaha, and it was all thanks to a podcast he started in 2016.
"The entire podcast began because of a rule of mine: When I read an interesting book, I email the author and ask them to lunch," he writes in a July 2017 blog post. "I emailed Jeff Gramm after I read 'Dear Chairman,' we got lunch, and we hit it off. We hatched a plan to record a conversation, and that was the beginning of the podcast."