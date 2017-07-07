A woman who spent $453 on Uber in a month highlights a critical money lesson

How much do you spend on Uber each month? Thursday, 5 Jan 2017 | 10:23 AM ET | 01:59

"Out in the real world, a number of obstacles stand in the way of you spending money: the distance from the dressing room to the cash register, for example, or the time it takes to get from your home to a store," writes Tiku. But mobile apps have stripped down these barriers: "The half second it takes to press your thumb down on a smartphone screen leaves no time for regret."

And, as Tiku notes, "impulse-driven, one-press smartphone purchases are the easiest to lose track of." Perhaps that explains why people spend twice as much money as they think they have online.

If you have no idea how much of your money is going towards Candy Crush, Uber, Seamless or Amazon, it may be time to find out.

Try recording each and every purchase you make for a couple of months by keeping a spreadsheet on your computer or using an app such as Mint, Personal Capital or Level Money. The results may surprise you.