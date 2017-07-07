A woman who spent $453 on Uber in a month highlights a critical money lesson

During a month-long trip to California in 2014, New York City-based reporter Nitasha Tiku "essentially wrote Uber a $453 check with my thumbs," she writes on Valleywag.
That wasn't all. In one month, she "hangrily clicked $206 over to Seamless," and, over the course of a few months, she spent nearly $100 "buying extra lives in Candy Crush."
Tiku's hardly the only one to squander hundreds of dollars on ride-sharing apps and takeout. After reviewing their credit card statements, one couple realized they spent $30,000 eating out in 2016. Another millennial, CNBC's Rajaa Elidrissi, tallied up her monthly expenses last December only to find that she spent $651 on Uber and Lyft in just 30 days.