How Rihanna’s childhood passion for shoes has now landed her two lucrative deals

As a child, Rihanna loved shoes, always traipsing around in her mom's high heels, the singer recalls in a Vogue UK interview. "I was obsessed with everything she wore … her shoes and her scarves," she says.

That passion has paid off for Rihanna, who now has worked on numerous designer shoe collaborations. Her latest line, with Manolo Blahnik, is called "#SoStoned" and features jewel-adorned sandals and strappy lucite heels. The limited-edition styles range in price from $1,325 to $2,325 and are available in select stores and online starting July 6. It's the third collection she's done with Blahnik.

The singer tells Vogue that she first fell in love with Manolo Blahnik heels at age 17 after seeing them in an episode of Sex and the City.

Almost 10 years later in May 2016, Rihanna debuted "#DenimDesserts," her first collaboration with the iconic designer. The line was a runaway success, ultimately crashing Blahnik's site due to high traffic. She launched a sequel collection, "#Savage," that November.

While the brand doesn't disclose sales figures, CEO Kristina Blahnik told WWD in 2016 that its sales were "steady and constant" worldwide.

This ongoing collaboration has added to Rihanna's estimated net worth of approximately over $200 million, including $36 million made in 2017 alone.