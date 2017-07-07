How to negotiate beyond the raise you were offered

Once you and your manager establish a goal and a timeline, it's up to you to keep this on your manager's radar. Make sure to check in with your manager at regular intervals to discuss your progress, get feedback and confirm that you're still on track.
You may also run into structural barriers that prevent you from getting a large raise at all. This is sometimes the case at very large companies, where they've established rigid guidelines for raises and promotions. "Do you have to quit your job to get a big raise?" can help you determine whether your company has flexibility to give big raises or if you might need to look elsewhere to level up your pay.
In the end, negotiating a raise in addition to your annual merit increase can be tricky. But there are things you can do to start the conversation with your manager and maybe even get a raise right away.
Follow these five steps to negotiate a raise in addition to your annual merit increase:
- Set your expectations
- Do your homework so your manager doesn't have to
- Start the conversation
- Set a goal and establish a timeline
- Work with your manager to reach your goal
If you follow these five steps and find that a larger raise isn't available within a reasonable timeline, you may need to begin looking for better opportunities with more flexibility to pay you what you're worth.
This article originally appeared on Glassdoor.