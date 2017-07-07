Commencement speakers are expected to give graduates useful advice and motivation, and ultimately, extend them good wishes for the rest of their journey. But at a recent ceremony, America's top ranking judge refused to wish students good luck and instead said he hoped they failed — because ultimately that will help them succeed, and to do so with grace.

U.S. Supreme Court chief justice John Roberts' unconventional commencement speech at Cardigan Mountain School, where his son graduated from ninth grade in June, has gone viral on Twitter.

In his address, Roberts acknowledges that, in most commencements speeches, even influential ones from icons like Tim Cook, Oprah Winfrey and Mark Zuckerberg, there are two problems: The graduates are impatient and speakers repeat the same ideas and advice.

Roberts tries to solve those problems by delivering an unexpected lesson on how crucial failure is for learning perseverance. By wishing bad luck and even betrayal upon the students he's addressing, he says, he's hoping listeners learn the importance of justice, friendship, loyalty, sportsmanship and compassion.