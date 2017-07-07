"McConnell has betrayed the trust of millions of voters who didn't like Obamacare and believed the Republicans would get rid of it as soon as they had the power to do so. Now, not only has McConnell failed to deliver but he's apparently ready to prop up Obamacare instead."

Once again, this is a great example of the real problem not only with health insurance reform but all of Washington, D.C. The hurdles of partisanship and ideology pale in comparison to political class cronyism and the pursuit of selfish interests. The result is not only the fact that a political party is failing to live up to its eight-year-long promise of repealing Obamacare. Another stinging result is that the chances of any real fix for a broken health coverage system just shrank a little bit more.

McConnell's actions look even more corrupt now that some of his fellow Republican Senators are floating health bill ideas that would clearly be more in line with what the GOP has been promising for years. Thursday, Senator Rand Paul pushed his idea to eliminate restrictions that make it hard or even ban companies and groups like churches and trade groups from forming their own association health plans. Earlier in the week, Senator Ted Cruz called for a simple repeal of the essential benefits rules across the board that would allow insurance companies to sell very cheap plans.

McConnell may just be bluffing about working with the Democrats, but the fact that he's even making the threat is telling enough. McConnell has betrayed the trust of millions of voters who didn't like Obamacare and believed the Republicans would get rid of it as soon as they had the power to do so. Now, not only has McConnell failed to deliver but he's apparently ready to prop up Obamacare instead.

And that's the final bad piece in this corrupt puzzle. Not only has McConnell betrayed conservative ideals and years of campaign promises, but he's damaging the whole democratic process in America.

The good news is that the Republicans and the American people do have workable and better health bill options to choose from. The bad news is they're not going to get them as long as Mitch McConnell has a position of power.

Commentary by Jake Novak, CNBC.com senior columnist. Follow him on Twitter @jakejakeny.

For more insight from CNBC contributors, follow @CNBCopinion on Twitter.