Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already proven himself to be ineffective in his most important job of getting votes lined up and bills passed. But now he's sending out the clearest signal yet that he's getting desperate: He's threatening to simply give in to the Democrats.
That's basically the message McConnell sent out Thursday as it's getting clearer that he cannot get enough of his fellow Republicans to back his Obamacare replacement bill. McConnell told a Rotary Club crowd in his home state of Kentucky that if the votes don't suddenly emerge, he'll have to back the Democrats in their call to shore up the failing Obamacare insurance markets.
Baloney.
This is really a false choice McConnell is pushing simply to continue hiding his real agenda of helping his crony capitalist friends with a monstrous bill that doesn't really repeal Obamacare or solve our health coverage problems. And it's even more dubious now that President Donald Trump has offered him and the rest of the Republicans a decent escape valve by endorsing the idea of just repealing Obamacare now and crafting a better replacement bill later.
Of course, McConnell didn't take a shine to that idea since he clearly has other priorities. And now that those priorities are in their gravest danger yet, he's threatening to break ranks to serve the minority party's agenda. This is the political equivalent of a kid who protests the fact that he's losing a game by taking his ball and going home.