As the market shifts away from small cars, Mini has had to grow its lineup to include a slew of two- and four-door models to compete in more profitable segments. That all started in 2007, when Mini launched the Clubman, a four-door, split-tailgate version of the retro-modern Mini Cooper.

Now, the Clubman is in it's second generation. The Cooper below it is growing, offering up to four doors, and the Countryman above that isn't too much bigger.

So, in 2017, I spent a week in the Clubman to find out whether there's still a place for it in the lineup.