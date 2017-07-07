The simple trick that helped one 26-year-old save $18,432 in 6 months

If you're trying to save more money, how you approach the challenge might make all the difference.

For some, that means cutting out small, daily expenses, such as a latte or avocado toast. For others, it means going cold turkey on spending for an entire year. And for one millennial, it means turning saving into a game.

David of Zero Day Finance, who goes by only his first name online, uses a simple, relatively moderate strategy to minimize his spending. The 26-year-old New Yorker commits to at least one "zero spend" day a week during which he actively avoids buying anything, including a morning coffee or an item from the drug store.

David tracks his progress with the challenge on his blog, where he "collects" zero spend days and pushes himself to fit as many of them as possible into a week. By gamifying his spending, he stays motivated to save.