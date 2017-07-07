The markets are often more animated by "animal spirits" than earnings and dividends. I learned this, from all people, the great economist John Maynard Keynes, whose portfolios I drilled down into in the Cambridge University library while researching my book Keynes's Way to Wealth.

Keynes, despite his demonization by some, was one of the greatest investors of all time, making millions between World War I and the end of World War II.