    Tesla shares rise after company releases key stat it didn't include in quarterly report

    • Tesla did not include in-transit numbers in its July 3 quarterly report.
    • Investor outcry caused the company to update its report on Friday with the vehicle delivery statistic.
    • The company claims seasonal delays and an increasingly effective delivery method mean in-transit numbers are not indicative of future delivery results.
    Elon Musk, Chairman, CEO and Product Architect of Tesla Motors, addresses a press conference to declare that the Tesla Motors releases v7.0 System in China on a limited basis for its Model S, which will enable self-driving features such as Autosteer for a select group of beta testers on October 23, 2015 in Beijing, China.
    VCG | Getty Images
    Tesla's stock closed up 1.4 percent Friday after the company updated its second quarter vehicle production report to include the number of vehicles on their way to be delivered.

    After incorporating in-transit data for the previous five quarters, Tesla omitted the stat in its July 3 report, causing concern for investors, who sent a deluge of questions to the auto maker. In response – and after its stock dove nearly 20 percent during the week – Tesla updated the report.

    "We've always mentioned the in-transit numbers because typically our cars are built by custom order and, especially at the end of the year, you're going to see higher in-transit numbers because of weather, as the time to delivery takes longer," a Tesla representative told CNBC, speaking on condition of anonymity.

    Elon Musk's company clarified that the second quarter is especially affected by seasonal factors. Additionally, while Tesla counts in-transits as delivered vehicles in the following quarter, there is scant correlation between in-transit numbers decreasing in one quarter and deliveries getting hurt the next.

    While deliveries remained at or above 22,000 for the last three quarters, the number of in-transit vehicles declined during the same period.

    Tesla also pointed to increasing efficiency as a reason for why in-transit numbers are decreasing.

    "We have been improving the logistics supply chain, trying to reduce the time from ordering to receiving the car," the Tesla representative said. "We've had a steady stream of production."

    Earlier this week, multiple Wall Street firms — including Goldman Sachs, Bernstein, KeyBanc Capital and Cowen — expressed disappointment over Tesla's second-quarter delivery results in notes to clients.

    Goldman analyst David Tamberrino cited how Tesla's second-quarter deliveries number released Monday of approximately 22,000 cars missed his forecast of 23,500 and the Wall Street consensus of 24,200.

    Tesla blamed a production issue with its 100 kilowatt-hour battery packs for the second-quarter deliveries shortfall.

    "Tesla's Q2 production and deliveries report raised more questions than answers, particularly about Model S and X demand," Bernstein's Toni Sacconaghi wrote in a note to clients Wednesday.

    The company says it will include in-transit information for all quarters moving forward.

