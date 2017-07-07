Tesla shares rise after company releases key stat it didn't include in quarterly report

Tesla's stock closed up 1.4 percent Friday after the company updated its second quarter vehicle production report to include the number of vehicles on their way to be delivered.

After incorporating in-transit data for the previous five quarters, Tesla omitted the stat in its July 3 report, causing concern for investors, who sent a deluge of questions to the auto maker. In response – and after its stock dove nearly 20 percent during the week – Tesla updated the report.

"We've always mentioned the in-transit numbers because typically our cars are built by custom order and, especially at the end of the year, you're going to see higher in-transit numbers because of weather, as the time to delivery takes longer," a Tesla representative told CNBC, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Elon Musk's company clarified that the second quarter is especially affected by seasonal factors. Additionally, while Tesla counts in-transits as delivered vehicles in the following quarter, there is scant correlation between in-transit numbers decreasing in one quarter and deliveries getting hurt the next.