The Bugatti Chiron is the world's most expensive and fastest production car.

With a price tag of $3 million, the Chiron is not only for the ultra-wealthy, it's also for the speed hungry. The Chiron's 16 cylinder engine reaches a top speed of about 260 miles per hour. And it can hit 190 miles per hour in 13.5 seconds.

CNBC got to take out the Chiron for a test drive.