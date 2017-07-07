This is the No. 1 thing bosses need to improve, according to 20,000 employees

Attention bosses: Your team members want you to let them know what's going on at the office.
Communication is the top skill managers need to improve, according to a new survey of 20,000 people from Comparably, a compensation, culture, and jobs monitoring site.
The data was collected from employees at small, mid-size and large public companies between March 2016 and June 2017.
Half of survey respondents picked "communication" as the number one issue. "Accountability," came in second, with 20 percent of survey respondents selecting it as the issue they most want to see their boss improve.
The survey also showed communication becomes increasingly important the older you get: 44 percent of respondents between the ages of 18 to 25 chose "communication" as their top priority, compared to 59 percent of survey respondents aged 56 to 60.