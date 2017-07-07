    ×

    Apple HomePod could have a more successful start than Apple Watch

    • Owners of iPhones are more interested in buying the Apple HomePod than they were the Apple Watch.
    • This could suggest early success for the HomePod.
    • Combined with Beats buying intention, iPhone owners are more intent on buying Apple products than devices from competitors.

    A prototype of Apple's new HomePod is displayed during the 2017 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) at the San Jose Convention Center on June 5, 2017 in San Jose, California.
    Consumers are showing more interest in Apple's Siri-powered HomePod speaker than they did in the Apple Watch when that product debuted, according to new data from Raymond James.

    This suggests the HomePod will be a smash hit this holiday season.

    According to a research note published by Raymond James on Friday, 14 percent of iPhone owners plan to buy a HomePod. When the company did a similar survey ahead of the Apple Watch launch, just 6 percent of iPhone owners were interested in buying Apple's first wearable.

    While Apple still hasn't revealed quarterly sales numbers for the Apple Watch, the company's "other products" category, which includes the Apple Watch, Beats Speakers, AirPods and more, increased 31 percent year on year. Raymond James said it expects that growth to continue. HomePod could help the category.

    Apple still has an uphill battle to climb against existing smart home products such as the Amazon Echo, however. Sixteen percent of iPhone owners plan to buy an Echo, Echo Tap or Echo Dot from Amazon. Eighteen percent plan to buy a Bose speaker, which doesn't have any sort of smart home control functionality. Just 2 percent of those surveyed are interested in acquiring Google Home.

    Raymond James noted that, combined with the 5 percent of iPhone owners who plan to buy a Beats or Apple speaker, Apple actually comes out ahead of the Amazon Echo in terms of consumer purchase intention, with a combined 19 percent of iPhone owners planning to buy either a HomePod or a Beats product ahead of the 16 percent planning to buy an Echo.

