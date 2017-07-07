This self-made millionaire talks to himself on purpose (and you should too)

What do you say to yourself when you talk to yourself? What do you say to other people? Positive self-talk is what this is about. Change your attitude with your thoughts and your words. What you think and what you say amounts to your attitude. Highly successful people have positive attitudes.

Someone asked me once, "How do you change your attitude?" I have days that are worse than other days, days that I feel better than other days. How do you change your attitude? I have days that I'm at work and I don't want to be at work. How do you change your attitude? Produce something. Any level of production will change someone's attitude.

The idea of having goals and dreams, exercising, eating right, and the idea of knowing where you are going will change your attitude. But what will change your attitude forever is what you think. Why is that? What you think and what you get shifts your attitude. Go make a sale, complete a task, make a phone call, go handle something you've been putting off, produce almost anything at any level you'll feel better. Production is the basis for morale.

This is the formula for a great attitude:

Thought + Language + Action = A Great Attitude

The more positive thought, the more positive language, the more positive actions — the more positive the attitude. The more negative the thoughts, the more negative the language, the more negative the action — the more negative the attitude. I want to avoid any low esteem events. Anything you don't feel good about don't do.

The language that you use creates the attitude that you have. What you say when you talk to yourself creates your attitude. Everybody talks to themselves. We all have multiple personalities. "Hey do I need to be here?" "Where else can I be?" "How can I be more productive?" "Business is bad." These are things we all say to ourselves.