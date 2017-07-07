VISIT CNBC.COM

This self-made millionaire talks to himself on purpose (and you should too)

Paul Bradbury | Getty Images

What do you say to yourself when you talk to yourself? What do you say to other people? Positive self-talk is what this is about. Change your attitude with your thoughts and your words. What you think and what you say amounts to your attitude. Highly successful people have positive attitudes.

Someone asked me once, "How do you change your attitude?" I have days that are worse than other days, days that I feel better than other days. How do you change your attitude? I have days that I'm at work and I don't want to be at work. How do you change your attitude? Produce something. Any level of production will change someone's attitude.

The idea of having goals and dreams, exercising, eating right, and the idea of knowing where you are going will change your attitude. But what will change your attitude forever is what you think. Why is that? What you think and what you get shifts your attitude. Go make a sale, complete a task, make a phone call, go handle something you've been putting off, produce almost anything at any level you'll feel better. Production is the basis for morale.

This is the formula for a great attitude:

Thought + Language + Action = A Great Attitude

The more positive thought, the more positive language, the more positive actions — the more positive the attitude. The more negative the thoughts, the more negative the language, the more negative the action — the more negative the attitude. I want to avoid any low esteem events. Anything you don't feel good about don't do.

The language that you use creates the attitude that you have. What you say when you talk to yourself creates your attitude. Everybody talks to themselves. We all have multiple personalities. "Hey do I need to be here?" "Where else can I be?" "How can I be more productive?" "Business is bad." These are things we all say to ourselves.

Self-made millionaire Grant Cardone.
What do we say to others? Get a journal and write down every negative thought or comment you have. You'll see why you are battling staying up—because of what goes on in your mind. Ever hear garbage in garbage out? Whatever garbage data that goes in is what data is going to come out.

The language you use is created by the thoughts that you have. If you think it, you'll say it, then you'll do it. This is why so many people try and change behavior and it doesn't last. If you don't change your thought process, you won't change your verbal process, and you won't change your actions.

You need to have a good attitude folks, and a good attitude comes from good production. The more you produce the better your attitude will be. Me writing this article today creates a good attitude — I become positive. Me watching TV and all the problems in the world will not create a good attitude. How would you respond today if asked the following:

"How are you doing?"

"How's your business?"

"How was your weekend?"

"Hey what's been going on?"

"Have you met anyone interesting lately?"

"What are you doing this weekend?"

What do you think of this weather right now?"

These are questions you are asked everyday. What would be your first response you'd normally give? Every day you choose to answer these questions in a certain way because you think about them in a certain way. You answer them the way you think. How you think causes what you say and what you say is what you do, and what you do creates production or lack of production.

Do you think highly successful people with great attitudes, when asked how their weekend was, reply, "It was okay" or "It was same old same old"? No, the people that answer that way are mundane. "Alright, it's okay, so-so, nothing special." What do you think of the weather? "Man the weather sucks." Successful people don't talk like that.

People wonder why their life isn't exciting. It's their think and their talk. I want adventure in my life. I want excitement. I want to feel good. Your entire life is created by your thoughts—and then by your language. Start using language that is different. Start using the language highly successful people use. "Great, super, wonderful, incredible, excellent." Those are the words you want.

How was your weekend? It was a blast. That's my self-talk. What language do you use? The language you have is created by the thoughts you have. Start saying that everything works out for your good. Someone once asked me, "Does anything bad ever happen to you?" Nothing bad ever happens to me.

Great things always happen to me, everything always works out, all things go well for me. That's my self-talk. "Great, wonderful, super." What language do you use? Language will change your attitude. The language you have is created by the thoughts you have. Change your thoughts, change your language, change your actions, and it will change your attitude. So change what you think and change what you say.

