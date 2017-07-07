US, Russia agree to cease-fire in southwest Syria starting Sunday

The United States and Russia have reached agreement on a cease-fire in southwest Syria Friday, as President Donald Trump held his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We spent a very, very lengthy period on Syria with a great amount of detail on the agreement we concluded today but also where we go," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in an off-camera briefing Friday.

Though the U.S. and Russia have held conflicting views on Syria in the past, Tillerson said Russia had an interest in seeing the Mideast nation become a stable place. The cease-fire is set to take effect Sunday at noon Damascus time, according to Tillerson.

The cease-fire is set to take effect Sunday, according to Tillerson. The deal marks a new level of involvement for the U.S. in trying to resolve Syria's civil war.

The heavily anticipated meeting has been closely scrutinized for signs of how friendly a rapport Trump and Putin will have. Trump's predecessor, President Barack Obama, had notoriously strained ties to Putin, and Trump has expressed an interest in a better U.S.-Russia relationship.

But deep skepticism about Russia in the U.S. and ongoing investigations into whether Trump's campaign coordinated with Moscow during last year's election have made a U.S.-Russia detente politically risky for Trump.

The Putin meeting came midway through a hectic, four-day European visit for Trump, who addressed thousands of Poles in an outdoor speech in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday. He met in Germany with Chancellor Angela Merkel, the summit host, and had dinner with two Asian allies — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in — to discuss North Korea's aggression.

--CNBC.com contributed to this report