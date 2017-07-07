US Treasurys edge lower as bond investors await jobs data, wage growth

On the data front, Friday will see the Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly employment report for June at around 8.30 a.m. ET. Average hourly wages data and unemployment rate figures for June are expected to be released at the same time.

The economy is expected to have added 179,000 jobs in June, but analysts are more concerned about whether workers got a raise. The lack of inflation in the economy — wages and prices — have been a worry to some Federal Reserve officials, who have signaled they are willing to look past it for now.

The bond market will be keenly focused on the wage data as a metric of inflation. Strategists say the jobs number could be 'make or break' for bonds, which have been selling off on expectations that the Fed and other central banks are moving away from easy policy.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $47.37 a barrel on Friday morning, down 1.5 percent, while U.S. crude was around $44.77 a barrel, down 1.69 percent.

Oil prices slipped by more than 1 percent on Friday morning as news of a further increase in U.S. production added to earlier reports that OPEC output was also on the rise.

—CNBC's Patti Domm contributed to this report.