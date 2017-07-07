Wall Street seeks to put brakes on slide; key jobs report in focus

President Trump is set to meet face to face with Russian President Vladimir Putin today on the sidelines of the G-20 summit. The conversation comes as Trump faces an investigation into his campaign's possible links to Russia. Trump tweeted this morning he looks forward to the meeting, saying there is "much to discuss." (CNBC)



South Korea's president says he's willing to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, even as he condemned the North's first ICBM test launch this week. During a speech ahead of the G-20 summit, President Moon Jae-in proposed the two Koreas resume reunions of families separated by war. (AP)



A Hawaii federal judge denied a motion filed by the state seeking to limit the scope of President Trump's travel ban, parts of which were cleared to be implemented by the Supreme Court. The judge said in a ruling the Supreme Court is the proper venue to deal with the issue. (NBC News)

EU officials have started assembling a list of U.S. goods, including Kentucky bourbon, orange juice, and dairy products, to target for retaliation over President Trump's threat to limit steel imports due to national security concerns. (Financial Times)

The four Arab countries isolating Qatar are vowing to take additional steps against the Gulf state after it refused to accept demands over accusations it supports terrorism. Saudi Arabai, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain said they will take "all necessary politics, economic and legal measures" against Qatar in a "timely manner." (AP)

Tesla agreed to build the world's largest lithium-ion battery storage project in South Australia. Tesla will team with partners to build the 100-megawatt battery farm, with CEO Elon Musk promising to deliver the system within 100 days of signing the contract or it will be free. (CNBC and AP)

Hackers are targeting the computer networks of companies that operate nuclear power and other energy facilities, as well as manufacturing plants in the U.S. and other countries, according to an urgent joint report issued by the Homeland Security and the FBI. (NYT)