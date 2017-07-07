What to do if you don’t want to be a manager but want more money

Once you've made it clear that you're not interested in a promotion to a managerial position, it is possible to either pivot that into a promotion with non-managerial responsibilities or just a raise. But Doody points out that raises and promotions aren't always the same thing.
"Promotions are an acknowledgment that you're already doing the type of work associated with [a] different, more advanced job. Raises are an acknowledgment that you're adding unanticipated, additional business value since the last time your salary was set," he says. If you believe you are indeed adding that unanticipated, additional business value though, "it might be appropriate to carefully build a strong case and ask for a raise," he says.
"Your boss and the leaders of the company care about having happy and productive employees that will give back to the organization. So, continue to demonstrate your worth and be proactive about what your goal is and how it's going to help not only you but the organization," Sheth recommends.
From there, all you have to do is state the case for why you deserve to be earning more.
"Clearly explain what you're doing and the impact you're having on the organization and its bottom line. Your work will speak for itself and the raise will be a no-brainer," Sheth says.
