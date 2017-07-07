What to do if you don’t want to be a manager but want more money

It is possible to turn down a promotion into management while still boosting your salary — more on that later — but it's definitely easier to be clear about it from the get-go.

"When you're looking for jobs, be deliberate about the roles/companies you apply for. Ensure they are ones which could benefit from your deep subject matter expertise and/or individual contributions. Don't take a job where you know you can't advance unless you manage others, otherwise you may find yourself disappointed and frustrated," says Foram Soni Sheth, co-founder and career coach at Ama la Vida.

The key to finding out whether or not you'll be expected to move into management eventually is during the interview process, says Josh Doody, author of Fearless Salary Negotiation. "A good way to find this out is to ask the right questions in your interview when you get the chance. One of the questions I really like is: 'What would a long-term career look like at this company?' This accomplishes two things: 1. It helps you understand whether they're expecting you to manage people any time soon, [and] 2. It will help you stand out as a studious candidate who's thinking about long-term business results. Win-win!"

If it becomes clear that you'll be expected to move into management eventually, it may not be the right role. If that doesn't sound like the case, though, and they still mention the potential for bonuses, raises and promotions, that may be more up your alley — especially if you can negotiate your way to a higher salary.