If you're among the many mutual fund investors who just received a semiannual shareholder report, be sure to take a look before you toss it in the recycling.

"There's a treasure trove of information in these reports," said certified financial planner Avani Ramnani, director of financial planning and wealth management at Francis Financial. "Some of it is dry and technical, but [investors] can look for things to make sure the fund is doing everything they thought it was doing."

For starters, just because you keep hearing about how strong the stock market has been since the November election, your fund might not have followed suit.

Most references to the market's gains are based on the major stock indexes.