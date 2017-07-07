World awaits first ever Trump-Putin meeting

It's an historical political meeting, the first ever face-to-face encounter between Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump.

Both leaders are scheduled to meet just before 3 p.m. London time on the sidelines of the G-20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany. The issues on the table range from terrorism, Syria and North Korea, but political analysts don't expect any significant outcome.

"The Kremlin seeks to discuss a wide range of topics from economic relations to the conflicts in Syria and Ukraine, while the U.S. side prefers a loose agenda for this first official meeting," Wolfango Piccoli, co-President of Teneo Intelligence said in a note, adding that "it is unlikely that this closely-watched meeting will result in any tangible outcomes."

Trump said on Twitter Friday morning: "I look forward to all meetings today with world leaders, including my meeting with Vladimir Putin. Much to discuss."

Trump has said on many occasions that he thinks he'd get along well with Putin and praised the Russian leader for being a nicer person than him. However, their first encounter takes place at a time when both leaders seem to be misaligned mainly when it comes to Syria.

In April, Putin said that the relationship with the U.S. had deteriorated since Trump took office. "One could say that the level of trust on a working level, especially on the military level, has not improved, but rather has deteriorated," Putin said in an interview.