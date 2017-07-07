"Fast Money" final trades: GOOG, CAR and more 16 Hours Ago | 00:46

The "Fast Money" traders gave their final trades of the day.

Pete Najarian is a buyer of Google (GOOGL).

Steve Grasso is a buyer of Avis (CAR).

Brian Kelly is a buyer of Nvidia (NVDA).

Tim Seymour is a buyer of iShares Transportation ETF (IYT).

Trader disclosure: On July 6 the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders:

Tim Seymour is long ABX, AAPL, APC, AVP, BAC, BBRY, C, CLF, CVX, DO, DVYE, EDC, EWN, EWZ, F, FB, FCX, FXI, GM, GOOGL, GE, INTC, LOW, LQD, MAT, MOS, MCD, MUR, OIH, PG, RACE, RAI, RH, RL, SINA, SQ,T, TWTR, VALE, VRX, VZ, XOM. short: EEM, SPY, XRT.

Pete Najarian is long calls AMD, AVGO, BAC, BUD, C, CHK, CMCSA, CPN, EOG, LNG, LULU, MDLZ, MU, RF, SFM, TECK, UNP, X. Pete Najarian is long stock AAP, AAPL, BAC, BKE, CELG, DIS, DLTR, FSLR, GILD, GIS, GE, GM, IBM, K, KMX, KO, KORS, KR, KSU, LEN, MRK, MSFT, PEP, PFE, SCSS, UAL, UNP, V, WDC, WFT, WYNN. Pete owns LOW puts. Pete bought AMD calls.

BK is long AMD, Bitcoin, Ethereum, IWM, KRE, TBT.

Steve Grasso's firm is long stock AMD, AON, APC, CTL, CUBA, DIA, DVN, F, HES, HPQ, ICE, KDUS, MAT, MFIN, MJNA, MSFT, NE, RIG, SNAP, SPY, SNGX, SQBG, TIME, TITXF, UA, VEON, WDR, WPX, ZNGA. Grasso is long stock AAPL, BABA, CAR, CHK, EVGN, HTZ, JCP, KBH, MJNA, MON, PHM, SQ, T, TWTR, VRX. Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX RTY and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY. NO SHORTS. Grasso's firm bought HPQ.