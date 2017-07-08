Traditional grocers should be ‘very worried’ about Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon's third, annual Prime Day is next week, and shoppers are routinely buzzing about when and where to find the best deals.

But this year is different. With the Amazon-Whole Foods deal at the top of everyone's mind, the Seattle-based e-retailer this time could use Prime Day to showcase and sell something it hasn't been best known for in the past: groceries.

"Coming off the Whole Foods' press coverage, [Amazon] can leverage shoppers' interest in this deal," Kantar Retail's e-commerce analyst, Meaghan Werle, told CNBC.

On Prime Day, Amazon can try to get more people to sign up for AmazonFresh, order from Prime Pantry or try its meal kits, which compete with now-public Blue Apron, Werle said.

AmazonFresh is Amazon's take on a grocery delivery and pick-up service, available exclusively to Prime members in select cities across the U.S. and growing. Prime Pantry, an "everyday essentials" division of Amazon.com, features many products from one of Amazon's own private-label food brands, Wickedly Prime. Amazon-branded popcorn, anyone?

"I think [Amazon] will definitely focus a lot on food [this year], as it becomes more of a staple channel," Werle added.

One example of Amazon trying to push further into grocery: the company has said it plans to sell various food and household items for as much as 35 percent off with onsite coupons in Prime Pantry. This, in addition to all the special deals Prime members can shop from July 8 through July 11.

Amazon announced Friday that through Prime Now, its fastest delivery method, Prime members can shop exclusive deals — many for food and beverage items — available for free, two-hour delivery, ahead of the highly anticipated, 30-hour Prime Day.

Prime members in more than 30 U.S. cities will see discounts on grocery items like Halo Top ice cream, La Croix sparkling water, strawberries and even alcohol in select cities, starting on July 8.

Other discounts are being rolled out for Haagen-Dazs ice cream, Larabars protein snacks, Gatorade sports drinks and other fresh produce like raspberries and blueberries.