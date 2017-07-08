Facebook's new campus will offer employees more convenience, fewer reasons to leave the office

Facebook is building a "neighborhood" for its employees as part of its updated headquarters that will include housing, a grocery store, a pharmacy, public parks and a shopping center, according to a press release issued by the company on Friday.
But in addition to convenience the new headquarters may also make it easier for employees to stay at work longer and minimize interactions outside of their corporate circle.
Some executives say that not only is work-life balance unrealistic, it shouldn't even be the goal.
"I really don't like the term 'work-life balance' because work is part of my life," Hiroshi Saijou, CEO of Yamaha Motor Ventures, tells CNBC. "Private is also part of my life. I want to enjoy both."
In fact according to Glassdoor research, as people earn more money, they see work-life separation as less important.