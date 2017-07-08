If life is a journey, Doug Lynam is well traveled.

He has been a hippie, a Marine, a monk and, perhaps most surprisingly, now works in finance. Lynam was a Benedictine monk for nearly two decades, but recently left the brotherhood for a new calling.

"What I found in the monastery was I wasn't very good at giving spiritual advice, so I had to find some other way of being of service," he told CNBC's "On The Money" in a recent interview.

The journey to becoming a money man started when Lynam's brotherhood faced its own financial troubles.

"Our community faced some really difficult financial struggles and ultimately had to go through a bankruptcy, which was very, very painful," he said.

However, there was the cliché silver lining.

"Looking back almost 20 years in the past it was maybe the best thing that happened to me. It was the sort of kick in the teeth that I needed to get my act together and take responsibility for my own finances," said Lynam.

Lynam realized he was not alone in facing financial struggles.

"Most of the people who were coming to the monastery with deeply disturbing personal problems, if you dig behind them and you really start to get to know people well, there is typically a critical financial issue lurking somewhere in the background," he said.

These realizations led Lynam to seek out financial training.

"The first thing I did was went to a bookstore and grabbed every book on personal finance I could find and read every single one of them," he said. "And realized I still had a lot more to go and I've subsequently sought out significant amounts of training to be able to operate effectively in this profession."