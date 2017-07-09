    ×

    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Stocks in Asia set to open mixed; China PPI, CPI ahead

    • Jobs data stateside for June was better-than-expected, with 222,000 new jobs created compared to the 179,000 forecast.
    • Ahead, China PPI and CPI data will be awaited by markets.

    Asian indexes were expected to open mixed following the better-than-expected nonfarm payrolls data stateside on Friday.

    Futures tipped Japanese equities to open higher: Nikkei futures traded in Chicago were up 0.71 percent at 20,070 and Osaka futures were higher by 0.51 percent at 20,030 at 6:18 a.m. HK/SIN. Both were higher compared to the Nikkei 225's previous close of 19,929.09.

    Australian SPI futures were off 0.75 percent at 5,661 compared to the benchmark index's Friday close of 5,703.567.

    Markets in Thailand were closed for a public holiday.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NIKKEI
    ---
    HSI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    CNBC 100
    ---

    Stocks on Wall Street closed higher on Friday following better-than-expected nonfarm payrolls figures for the month of June. A total of 222,000 new jobs were recorded last month compared to the 179,000 forecast by a Reuters poll. Wage growth was largely unchanged compared to the month before.

    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.44 percent, or 94.3 points, to close at 21,414.34, the S&P 500 gained 0.64 percent, or 15.43 points, to end at 2,425.18 and the Nasdaq advanced 1.04 percent, or 63.62 points, to finish the session at 6,153.08.

    In currencies, the dollar edged up to trade at 96.031 against a basket of currencies at 7:02 a.m. HK/SIN. Against the yen, the greenback strengthened to fetch 113.98 yen. The further weakening in the yen follows the Bank of Japan stepping up plans for its bond-buying program last Friday.

    Ahead, Japan core machinery orders are expected at 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN. Markets will also be focused on China PPI and CPI for the month of June due at 9:30 a.m.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    EWJ
    ---
    ASHR
    ---
    FXI
    ---
    ISHARES MSCI CIF
    ---
    VANG MSCIPAC
    ---