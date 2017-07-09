Stocks in Asia set to open mixed; China PPI, CPI ahead

Asian indexes were expected to open mixed following the better-than-expected nonfarm payrolls data stateside on Friday.
Futures tipped Japanese equities to open higher: Nikkei futures traded in Chicago were up 0.71 percent at 20,070 and Osaka futures were higher by 0.51 percent at 20,030 at 6:18 a.m. HK/SIN. Both were higher compared to the Nikkei 225's previous close of 19,929.09.
Australian SPI futures were off 0.75 percent at 5,661 compared to the benchmark index's Friday close of 5,703.567.
Markets in Thailand were closed for a public holiday.