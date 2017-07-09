Stocks in Asia set to open mixed; China PPI, CPI ahead

Stocks on Wall Street closed higher on Friday following better-than-expected nonfarm payrolls figures for the month of June. A total of 222,000 new jobs were recorded last month compared to the 179,000 forecast by a Reuters poll. Wage growth was largely unchanged compared to the month before.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.44 percent, or 94.3 points, to close at 21,414.34, the S&P 500 gained 0.64 percent, or 15.43 points, to end at 2,425.18 and the Nasdaq advanced 1.04 percent, or 63.62 points, to finish the session at 6,153.08.

In currencies, the dollar edged up to trade at 96.031 against a basket of currencies at 7:02 a.m. HK/SIN. Against the yen, the greenback strengthened to fetch 113.98 yen. The further weakening in the yen follows the Bank of Japan stepping up plans for its bond-buying program last Friday.

Ahead, Japan core machinery orders are expected at 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN. Markets will also be focused on China PPI and CPI for the month of June due at 9:30 a.m.