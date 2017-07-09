    ×

    World Economy

    Chinese June inflation year-over-year data matches expectations: CPI up 1.5%, PPI up 5.5%

    • China announced monthly inflation data at 9:30 a.m. SIN/HK on Monday
    • China's Consumer Price Index rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in June
    • The Producer Price Index, meanwhile, rose 5.5 percent against the same time last year
    • Both of those figures matched Reuters analyst forecasts

    Chinese inflation data for June came in line with expectations on a year-over-year basis when they were released on Monday.

    Those figures are closely watched by investors for what they say about the strength of the Chinese economy.

    China's Consumer Price Index rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in June, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. The Producer Price Index, meanwhile, rose 5.5 percent against the same time last year, the bureau reported. Both of those figures matched Reuters analyst forecasts.

    June CPI and PPI both fell 0.2 percent from May, the bureau said.

    The Shanghai Composite was off by 0.17 percent at 9:52 a.m. HK/SIN.

    Feng Li | Getty Images

    One economist told CNBC ahead of the release that the improvements in China's PPI will help support the country's growth this year.

    "This time round, China's recovery momentum has been mainly driven by recovering PPI-related inflation," said Betty Wang, an ANZ senior economist.

    ANZ expects PPI inflation to moderate in upcoming months. ANZ also expected China's growth momentum to moderate in the second half of the year from a better-than-expected first half due to government efforts in financial deleveraging.

    Strong infrastructure investment in the first five months of the year, however, will help China secure its target 6.5 percent growth rate in 2017, Wang added.

    Despite broad-based concerns about international trade, Wang said China faces greater economic risks internally.

    Beijing is targeting consumer inflation at 3 percent this year, unchanged from 2016.

