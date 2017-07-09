Chinese June inflation year-over-year data matches expectations: CPI up 1.5%, PPI up 5.5%

Chinese inflation data for June came in line with expectations on a year-over-year basis when they were released on Monday.

Those figures are closely watched by investors for what they say about the strength of the Chinese economy.

China's Consumer Price Index rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in June, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. The Producer Price Index, meanwhile, rose 5.5 percent against the same time last year, the bureau reported. Both of those figures matched Reuters analyst forecasts.

June CPI and PPI both fell 0.2 percent from May, the bureau said.

The Shanghai Composite was off by 0.17 percent at 9:52 a.m. HK/SIN.