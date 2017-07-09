Here's what investors will be watching this week

Thanks to a nice surprise from Friday's jobs report, stocks managed to eke out some pretty modest gains last week even as investors continued to question just how long the rally can last.

The Dow is now up nearly 8.5 percent for 2017, thanks to about a half-dozen companies that are carrying most of the weight. But economic signs have been uneven, the political landscape in Washington, D.C. remains in disarray and the world is coming off a stormy summit of global leaders where anti-globalization rioters filled the streets.

So where does that leave you, the humble investor? With a week ahead filled with potentially important news to keep a close watch on.