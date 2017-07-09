Poll: Which asset class is most directing the market?

Bond yields spiked last week following a sell-off brought about by adjustments in central bank rhetoric over the last two weeks. Expectations of higher yields have been influenced by the hawkish slant adopted by global central banks.

In the oil markets, prices slumped on Friday following the increase in U.S. rig count as markets weigh rising production with the impact of OPEC-led output cuts. Oil prices had tumbled into bear territory earlier last month.

Stocks in the technology sector have also contributed to recent market moves. Recently, Tesla shares plunged following news the auto maker had missed delivery expectations. Other major tech names stateside have also dragged the market lower. Some experts, however, say the long-term trend is for the sector to resume its upward climb.