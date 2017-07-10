4 ways famous introverts Bill Gates and Warren Buffett can help you be a better boss

What do Bill Gates, Marissa Mayer, Mark Zuckerberg and Warren Buffett all apparently have in common? They're introverts.

There's a common misconception that leaders are supposed to be outspoken, commanding and have extroverted personalities. On the contrary, many of the most successful and revered people have had introverted personalities.

However, introverted leaders do have their own shortcomings because they tend to be quieter and value their alone time, Patrick Moran, the chief customer officer at content collaboration platform Quip, tells CNBC.

Here are four steps introverted managers should follow to ensure that they are truly effective leaders: