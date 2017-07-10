6 smart ways to use job boards to find your next gig—and one stupid mistake to avoid

If you see hiring activity at a company, consider how it may affect hiring in your direct area.
For example, if you are an accountant, and you see a company hiring a small army of sales professionals, infer from that that the company may need to expand their accounting team soon to handle additional commissions, client revenues, related expenses and sales analysis for new business proposals.
Companies will appreciate this savvy thought process from you as a candidate, and it could help you discover unpublished job openings as well.
These tips will help you master those job boards — and stop wasting time endlessly scrolling.
