This is a big one for me, and many of you have heard it all before. This piece is for every millennial who just graduated college, or for the ones just starting/finishing their first internship, or their first job. This is for the up and coming creators and doers. The ones who are just starting to discover their perspective and would like to get ahead.



Please remember, I am not trying to be harsh, I am just trying to give you the truth. If you haven't seen my original advice, there will be a link to a related piece of content I did for DailyVee somewhere near the end.

Now there are a lot of people coming out of school going to their first job. And a lot of people will tell you, "You aren't worth s--t," but they're wrong.The market is the market, and if you are good enough you are going to win.

But no one is going to hand anything to you — you just have to go out there and take it! And understand that it takes time. Anything worthwhile does.

More from Gary Vaynerchuk:

How to network on Instagram direct message

The changing landscape of consumer attention

How to start

So look, I want to have the real talk, right? When people razz on you guys, they're wrong. They're wrong when they're like, "You're just a kid," "Millennial," blah, blah, blah. It's all the cliches, over and over, and they're completely wrong.

But you're also wrong. Not just millennials — everybody. If you expect anything or feel entitled, you're wrong. Period. Nobody gives a f--k that you were the captain of your lacrosse team. What the hell does that have to do with anything? So when you enter the business world, you're at zero. You're 22-years-old and you're literally at zero.

That doesn't mean that being the captain of the lacrosse team is worthless, or hanging out every weekend and drinking beers in college with your friends has no value. Those things can actually enrich your life, they are part of your experience and they can be great things. But in business none of that matters. It's input and output. It's very binary.