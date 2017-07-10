Cramer Remix: Not just fun and games, this stock is the real deal

Finally, Cramer pitted Yum! Brands against its recently spun-off subsidiary, Yum China, to see which half of the delicious duo is outperforming the other.
At first, Yum China's independent business looked promising, posting same-store sales gains after two and a half years of unnerving declines.
Since then, however, the company's Pizza Hut business hit a wall, delivering flat performance in the second quarter of 2017, and margin guidance confused investors, sending the stock down 11 percent in a single trading session.
Meanwhile, Yum Brands' KFC and Taco Bell businesses are performing very well in the United States and the company's other global locations.
"If we put it all together, and I think it's crazy that both Yum and Yum China are trading at basically the same price-to-earnings multiple, but not because of what we used to think was the case. You see, now, with Taco Bell so strong, I think Yum Brands is the true growth vehicle here, and after that last quarter, it's clear that Yum China has some real problems with growth that need to be worked out before it deserves to trade at the same footing with its original parent company," Cramer said. "When the split occurred, growth investors flocked to Yum China. Those seeking reliability went for the parent, Yum Brands. Now Yum brands has Yum China beat on both counts. It's simply superior to the Chinese spinoff, and until that changes, I'm sticking with my recommendation that the original Yum is the one that's worth owning."
