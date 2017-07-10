Cramer Remix: Not just fun and games, this stock is the real deal

When asked about toy company Mattel in the lightning round, Jim Cramer had to make the point that when it comes to toys, one company is the all-around winner.

"No, Hasbro," the "Mad Money" host said. "Hasbro. [CEO Brian] Goldner has been on the show many times, and I still like Hasbro, even up here, more than I like Mattel. Mattel could have been a spec, but Hasbro is the real deal."

Up over 44 percent year to date, Hasbro shares are enjoying the benefits of the toymaker's deals with Disney for its princess, Frozen and Star Wars franchises as well as its forays into digital gaming and subscription services for board games.