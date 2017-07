Some on Wall Street have compared this situation to the market in 2000, when lower-than-expected earnings sent grossly overvalued stocks tumbling, but Cramer found three key differences.

First, secondary offerings abounded when the 2000 earnings breakdown began. "Can you recall any recent secondaries aside from the disastrous Twilio and Acacia deals? I can't," Cramer said.

Second, companies issued countless preannouncements before their earnings reports in 2000. "Other that O'Reilly Automotive, we really haven't had any of these nasty things lately," Cramer said.

Third, the earnings wipe-out in 2000 was caused in part by a rise in bankruptcies for companies that were clients of the era's big winners.

"Plus, the price-to-earnings multiples of many of the tech stocks right now ... are about one-tenth of what they were back then," the "Mad Money" host said. "It's just not an apt analogy."