Early movers: FB, WFC, MYCC, COST, GXP, WR, INTC & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Facebook – Facebook cut the price of its Oculus Rift virtual reality headset and related gear for the second time this year. Consumers will be able to buy the headset, controllers, and some games as a bundle for $399, compared to the prior $598. The lower price will be in effect for the next six weeks.

Wells Fargo – The bank won preliminary approval from a California judge for its $142 million settlement with consumers whose credit scores were harmed by the creation of fake accounts in their names.

ClubCorp – ClubCorp agreed to be bought by Apollo Global for $1.1 billion in cash, or $17.12 per share. ClubCorp is one of the largest operators of private golf clubs in the U.S.

Costco – BMO Capital downgraded the warehouse retailer's stock to "market perform" from "outperform," noting that a six percent jump in June comparable sales didn't appear to be enough to overcome fears generated by Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods.

Great Plains Energy, Westar Energy – The two electric utilities have agreed to an amended stock swap merger agreement that involves no premium paid or received by either company.

Helen of Troy – The personal care products maker reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.37 per share, 11 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was also above Street forecasts. The company credits successful new products and expansion of international sales, among other factors.

Southwest Airlines – The airline reported a 3.7 percent increase in revenue passenger miles during June, compared to a year earlier.

Cincinnati Bell – The telecom company is buying Hawaiian Telecom for $30.75 per share, or about $650 million. Hawaiian Telecom shareholders will have the choice of cash, stock or a combination of the two. Separately, Cincinnati Bell also announced the acquisition of technology services provider OnX Enterprise Solutions for $201 million in cash.

Volkswagen – The automaker's then-chief executive Martin Winterkorn and other executives were reportedly told that the automaker's diesel emissions cheating scandal could cost up to $18.5 billion, about a month before investors were informed. That's according to German newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

Tesla — Tesla saw no newly purchased models registered in Hong Kong in April, according to The Wall Street Journal, after a tax break for electric vehicles was cut sharply.

Apple – Apple's market share for renting and selling movies is falling, according to The Wall Street Journal. The paper said that share is now between 20 and 35 percent, down from 50 percent as recently as 2012.

Rambus – Rambus shares are on watch for a second day, after soaring about 10 percent on Friday on about nine times normal daily volume. Bloomberg reported that the chipmaker was working with an adviser on a potential sale of the company.

HP Inc. – The stock was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at Mizuho Securities, with the computer and printer maker's price target increased to $21 per share from $20. The move reflects a change in Mizuho's revamping of its ratings system, which is now based on total returns.

Arconic – The maker of engineered metal products was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at J.P. Morgan Securities. The firm did significantly cut its estimates for the company, but notes that a sharp drop in the stock on Arconic's exposure to the Grenfell Tower fire puts it in an area where a higher price is justified.

Intel – The chipmaker's stock was downgraded to "underperform" from "hold" at Jefferies, which also cut its price target to $29 per share from $38. Jefferies believes Intel is at a significant disadvantage given a "tectonic" shift towards so-called parallel computing.

Rockwell Collins — The defense contractor's board of directors approved a $200 million stock buyback.