Investors have learned that "it's different this time" is the most dangerous rationale for buying into a market bubble. It's easy to believe that the United States' stock market has been fundamentally changed by the technology of trading itself or by one of the new contraptions that is supposed to make trading easier and investing safer but it just isn't so.

What investors haven't learned, and what may help them avoid some of the damage from the next crash, is that rather than focusing on how the next bubble might be different, they should remember all of the modern stock market crashes are astonishingly similar and they should watch for those similarities.

The genesis of my latest book, "A History of the United States in Five Crashes," was the realization that each of the five modern stock market crashes, beginning with the Panic of 1907 and ending with the Flash Crash of May 6, 2010, exhibit astonishing similarities that we should be alert for. This doesn't mean another crash is imminent. In fact, it's probably years off. But less than two years passed between the meltdown of 2008 and the Flash Crash of 2010 and another crash is inevitable while we hope it is far off.

The market always rallies strongly before a crash – this is easy to recognize. The other similarities are camouflaged by changing circumstances but include the appearance of some external catalyst – the San Francisco earthquake of 1906 led to the Panic of 1907 when the rebuilding of the financial capital of the western United States vacuumed up liquidity around the world – and the appearance of some new financial contraption that is poorly understood and untested under stress and which injects leverage into a system that is on the ragged edge of equilibrium, pushing it into chaos. In 1987, that contraption was portfolio insurance; in 2008 it was the alphabet soup of mortgage-backed securities; and in 2010 it was algorithmic trading.

Another similarity is the presence of villains. Each crash has at least one and often several. Benjamin Strong was President of the newly-formed Federal Reserve Bank of New York during the 1920s and Strong's misguided efforts to help his friend, Montague Norman, who was Governor of the Bank of England, return England to the gold standard following World War I caused Strong to recklessly lower interest rates in the United States despite knowing that low rates were fueling a "speculative orgy" in stocks and despite being repeatedly warned of the approaching danger. The result was the quintessential crash of October 1929.

With the advantage of perspective provided by the nearly ten years that have passed since the worst of the meltdown of 2008 it's possible to recognize that villain. We now know about the abuses in the mortgage market which started with mortgage lending and ended with stupefyingly complex mortgage-backed derivatives including synthetic collateralized debt obligations and credit default swaps. The villain was the one responsible for regulating the entire mortgage process, from origination to securitization but who did nothing as all these mortgages were being written and all these mortgage derivatives were being ginned up and foisted on supposedly savvy institutional investors?