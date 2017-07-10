Kim Kardashian and Bethenny Frankel say this trait is the secret to their success

Hate them or love them, there's no denying that reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Bethenny Frankel are savvy businesswoman.

Both women have managed to turn their recurring reality show stints into sprawling business empires.

Notably, they attribute their success to a single trait: persistence.

Kardashian gained notoriety through her show, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which just wrapped up its 13th season in June, making it one of the longest-running reality television series in the U.S. Frankel shot to stardom after appearing on "The Real Housewives of New York City," which is now in it's ninth season.