For Wong, success is about having freedom.

"Being successful is having the freedom and the options available to you to do anything and everything you want," he says. It's not about "just money."

"You could have all the money in the world, but if you don't have the right person to call or the right set up to travel or the freedom to delegate or to find the right person to help you with this, you end up being stuck," he says.

It's not just about administrative support either. As an entrepreneur, says Wong, there are many "moments where you are questioning yourself, and then there are also are moments where you're down emotionally on yourself. But it's not just an internal struggle; it's always important to have people around you that can help make sure that you're lifted."

In return, Wong makes sure to be supportive of those around him.

"It's important to realize that as you build your success, make sure that you bring people along with you that ... are invested not only in your success but also in their own success," he says.

"And I think those are people that will be with you for a lifetime, and those are people that I'm very grateful for."

