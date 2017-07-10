VISIT CNBC.COM

Entrepreneurs

26-year-old self-made millionaire: This is the one thing that people don't understand about what it takes to be successful

Brian Wong, chief executive officer and co-founder of mobile advertising company Kiip.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Brian Wong, chief executive officer and co-founder of mobile advertising company Kiip.

Brian Wong is successful. He graduated high school at 14 and college at 18.

At 19, he launched his own mobile advertising company, Kiip, which works with major companies like McDonald's and Coca-Cola and is on track to do $20 million this year.

He was a self-made millionaire by the time he was 20.

Wong says in success stories like his, there is one piece that often gets left out: Behind every successful person, there is a whole team of people working to support that person in the spotlight.

"Everyone focuses on the person, the brand, the individual. It's never just one person," says Wong, who wrote about his tips to success in "The Cheat Code."

"It's always a whole crew. Like behind me — just to help 'the Brian operation' work, there are probably six people at any given moment. And that's I think what people miss lot about these successful individuals: It's never an individual effort. It's always a group."

Wong points to the person who schedules his day, who he calls his administrator, as an example. If Wong gets delayed, his administrator knows that and automatically reschedules his next appointments.

"And if that didn't happen, I would be a complete mess," Wong tells CNBC. It makes him wonder about all the other people you never hear about who are crucial to the achievements of famous founders.

For Wong, success is about having freedom.

"Being successful is having the freedom and the options available to you to do anything and everything you want," he says. It's not about "just money."

"You could have all the money in the world, but if you don't have the right person to call or the right set up to travel or the freedom to delegate or to find the right person to help you with this, you end up being stuck," he says.

It's not just about administrative support either. As an entrepreneur, says Wong, there are many "moments where you are questioning yourself, and then there are also are moments where you're down emotionally on yourself. But it's not just an internal struggle; it's always important to have people around you that can help make sure that you're lifted."

In return, Wong makes sure to be supportive of those around him.

"It's important to realize that as you build your success, make sure that you bring people along with you that ... are invested not only in your success but also in their own success," he says.

"And I think those are people that will be with you for a lifetime, and those are people that I'm very grateful for."

