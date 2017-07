By anonymously sharing your location, Moovit is able to passively gather information about how quickly trains and buses are running.

During my tests, Moovit accurately predicted the arrival of every train and bus I took within a two-minute range. And Moovit can easily tell you when to leave, if you would like to arrive at your destination before a certain time.

Beyond telling you when and where to get off, the app also lets users actively report the status of a transit line during a journey. This can help alert other users to delays. But while active reporting has great potential, it currently has limited utility.

When a C train I was riding became delayed, it took one tap in the top corner to open up a report menu. But then I was confronted with six vague options, and needed to write a custom response.

Why not just let a user flag a quick alert, like in the traffic app Waze?