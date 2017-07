A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are mixed after Friday's rally. We get May consumer credit data this morning.

-Investors have pulled almost $27 billion out of Goldman Sachs mutual funds so far this year.

OIL/ENERGY

-U.S. crude oil prices are down about 1 percent and back to the $43 a barrel level.