Paris is the only other European city with everything major banks need: Safran chairman

Paris is the only European city to offer a credible alternative to financial institutions seeking to scale back their London presence in a post-Brexit world, according to the chairman of Safran.

"Paris like London is a large world city. We can offer financial services companies but other business a very good home. We have the ecosystem, we have the educational system, in other words we have the schools, we have the real estate but we also have everything which major financial institutions need - high quality regulators, customers are in Paris, our financial system is sophisticated," Ross McInnes, chairman of Safran, told CNBC at the Rencontres Economiques conference in Aix-en-Provence over the weekend.

"We are the only other European city to offer a credible alternative to all the attractive features which London has offered hitherto to the financial community," he declared, from the sidelines of the annual gathering of predominantly French political, economic and business leaders.