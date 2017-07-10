Senate's proposed Medicaid cuts could make long-term-care unaffordable

If you're heading toward retirement and assume proposed cuts to Medicaid in the Senate's Obamacare replacement bill could never affect you, think again.

The Better Care Reconciliation Act includes a $772 billion reduction in Medicaid funding through 2026, and a recent Kaiser Family Foundation report found that 62 percent of all nursing- home residents use Medicaid to pay for it. The study also found that a third of people turning 65 will need nursing-home care at some point.

"The proposal that's out there right now is especially hard on our elders," said Hyman Darling, an attorney with Bacon Wilson and president of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys.