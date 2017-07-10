Humans are prolific procrastinators. People have struggled with habitual hesitation going back to ancient civilizations. It's easy to make plans and throw dates on your calendar, and yet it's practically inevitable that you'll let some deadlines fly whilst you still have some tasks unfinished.

Every one strives to do better every day. But the harsh reality is that until you are 100% committed to doing actual work, nothing else matters. Your fancy goals and weekly to-do lists won't help you if you can't commit to doing them.

People have the mental capacities to make ambitious plans, yet almost no time at all to put them into practice. It's easier to plan but a lot more difficult to do something about those plans.

No webinar, no online course, no e-book, no mentorship will help you if you do not go all in and get things done and actually check them off your to-do list.

More from Thomas Oppong:

The impediment to action advances action

The only time you are actually growing is when you're uncomfortable

12 must-read books (released this year) every ambitious person should read

Confused, lost and uncertain? You are not alone. Feeling under pressure to deliver? It's the same old problems for everyone. Sometimes you lose control. There are many occasions when you feel uncomfortable and unfulfilled because of your inactions.

Many people who hear or read what productivity hacks and strategies won't do anything with the information. They go back to their lives, don't change anything and get the same results they were getting before: not getting stuff done.