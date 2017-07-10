UK to start the process of ending 40 years of EU control — Here’s what you need to know

"The most difficult practical, as opposed to political, issue is the sheer volume and detail of the rules and making them work in a purely domestic U.K. legal context," Watts said.

"But this will itself cause political issues as in many cases there isn't a simple way of just 'copying across' the rules – decisions need to be taken about how they work if the U.K. is no longer part of the EU. This is an area in which the 'devil is in the detail'," he added.

Even before being debated, the repeal bill is already raising controversies between the several political parties. For instance, the Labour Party wants the U.K. government to drop its commitment to exclude the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.

The Liberal Democrats are expecting a "legislative war," the Financial Times reported.

"It is not difficult to see how the Repeal Bill could become a political football," Watts told CNBC, mentioning the issue of powers to devolved parliaments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as an example.