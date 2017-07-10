3 tricks Steve Jobs used that will help you give better presentations

Face it, you probably give boring presentations.

Most of us do.

While 70 percent of American workers say presentations are critical to their success, 40 percent admit to doing something else — texting, checking email, surfing the internet — during other people's talks, a recent survey shows.

So how did the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs manage to get people to treat his keynote speeches like rock concerts? Jeff Black, the founder of leadership development company Black Sheep, tells CNBC the secret to Jobs' presentation success lied in three key factors: powerful storytelling, an emotional connection and obsessive preparation.

To deliver compelling presentations like Jobs did, Black recommends using these tricks.