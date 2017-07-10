Live Blog: Donald Trump Jr. admits meeting Kremlin-linked lawyer for Clinton information

Our live blog is tracking reaction as Donald Trump Junior met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer last summer after being promised damaging information on Hillary Clinton. Following a New York Times report on the meeting, Trump Junior said the lawyer "had no meaningful information", and the discussion quickly changed focus to policy concerns unrelated to Clinton.

This as President Trump took to Twitter, to provide details of his meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin, at the G20 in Hamburg.

We'll bring you the latest analysis below.